TOMCL says authorisation to export offals to UAE received

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL), a Pakistani meat processor, said on Tuesday that it has received approval to export red and white offals to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

TOMCL shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“The company has received authorization from the UAE authorities to export ‘red and white offal (frozen and fresh vacuum packed)’ to the UAE,” read the notice.

“The company is committed to providing high-quality products that meet the standard and expectations of its customers in the UAE and other markets,” it added.

TOMCL shared the approval would have a positive impact on its business, as well as generate good value for its shareholders.

Last week, the company said that it will continue to export frozen and vacuum-packed chilled meat products to its market in UAE via the sea route.

The statement came after the UAE government imposed restrictions on the export of fresh chilled meat via sea from Pakistan with effect from October 10th, 2023.

“The reason for this restriction was that one of the meat exporters, not being The Organic Meat Company Limited, exported sub-quality fresh chilled meat to UAE via sea,” TOMCL said back then in its notice.

The company said that the said restriction is only on fresh chilled meat exports and shipments via sea and not via air.

“Further, there are no restrictions on either frozen or vacuum-packed fresh chilled meat shipments and exports to the UAE via sea,” it said.

Earlier, the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment updated its list of ‘approved slaughterhouses from countries, which are allowed to export meats and poultry meats to the UAE’, under which the ministry ordered to restrict the import from Pakistani companies through the sea route from October 10.