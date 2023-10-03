BAFL 37.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.32%)
FABL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.15%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.25%)
HUBC 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.21%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
OGDC 98.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.91%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.64%)
PPL 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.13%)
SNGP 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.17%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
UNITY 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,682 Increased By 8.2 (0.17%)
BR30 16,699 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 46,707 Increased By 80.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 16,166 Increased By 16.3 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets TOMCL (The Organic Meat Company Limited) 20.90 Increased By ▲ 2.3%

TOMCL says authorisation to export offals to UAE received

BR Web Desk Published 03 Oct, 2023 11:29am

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL), a Pakistani meat processor, said on Tuesday that it has received approval to export red and white offals to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

TOMCL shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“The company has received authorization from the UAE authorities to export ‘red and white offal (frozen and fresh vacuum packed)’ to the UAE,” read the notice.

“The company is committed to providing high-quality products that meet the standard and expectations of its customers in the UAE and other markets,” it added.

TOMCL shared the approval would have a positive impact on its business, as well as generate good value for its shareholders.

Last week, the company said that it will continue to export frozen and vacuum-packed chilled meat products to its market in UAE via the sea route.

The statement came after the UAE government imposed restrictions on the export of fresh chilled meat via sea from Pakistan with effect from October 10th, 2023.

“The reason for this restriction was that one of the meat exporters, not being The Organic Meat Company Limited, exported sub-quality fresh chilled meat to UAE via sea,” TOMCL said back then in its notice.

The company said that the said restriction is only on fresh chilled meat exports and shipments via sea and not via air.

“Further, there are no restrictions on either frozen or vacuum-packed fresh chilled meat shipments and exports to the UAE via sea,” it said.

Earlier, the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment updated its list of ‘approved slaughterhouses from countries, which are allowed to export meats and poultry meats to the UAE’, under which the ministry ordered to restrict the import from Pakistani companies through the sea route from October 10.

TOMCL The Organic Meat Company Limited meat exports UAE Pakistan Pakistan meat exports

Comments

1000 characters

TOMCL says authorisation to export offals to UAE received

Intra-day update: rupee’s joy ride against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

Practice and procedure act: bench looking to conclude case today

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

Will continue to work with Pakistan to counter violent extremism: US State Dept

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Read more stories