10 terrorists killed by security forces in KP’s Tank district: ISPR

Ten terrorists were killed by security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation was conducted based on reports of militant activity in the general Pezu area of the district, as reported by the military's media department.

"During the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, ten terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

The statement added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in militant activities against security forces and extortion and killing of innocent civilians.

A large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered during the operation, the ISPR said, adding that the locals appreciated the process.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.

Terrorist attacks in Pakistan have increased recently, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed militant organization Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan broke its truce with the government in November of last year.