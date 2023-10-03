BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

10 terrorists killed by security forces in KP’s Tank district: ISPR

  • A large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives also recovered during the operation, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published 03 Oct, 2023 09:05pm

Ten terrorists were killed by security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation was conducted based on reports of militant activity in the general Pezu area of the district, as reported by the military's media department.

"During the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, ten terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

The statement added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in militant activities against security forces and extortion and killing of innocent civilians.

A large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered during the operation, the ISPR said, adding that the locals appreciated the process.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.

Terrorist attacks in Pakistan have increased recently, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed militant organization Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan broke its truce with the government in November of last year.

Comments

1000 characters

10 terrorists killed by security forces in KP’s Tank district: ISPR

Pakistan’s GDP projected to recover to 1.7% in FY24: World Bank

Pakistan sets November 1 as deadline for ‘illegal immigrants’ to leave country

Rupee sees 19th successive gain, settles at 285.72 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Bank Alfalah to establish wholly-owned EC

Nawaz Sharif to surrender to court upon return: Rana Sanaullah

KSE-100 ekes out gain in range-bound session

Practice and procedure act: CJP Isa says last hearing to be held on Oct 9

Illegal loan apps reach public through WhatsApp after being removed from app stores

Read more stories