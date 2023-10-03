BAFL 37.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Oct 03, 2023
Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif to surrender to court upon return: Rana Sanaullah

  • Says impression of PML-N striking a deal with the military establishment is wrong and baseless
BR Web Desk Published October 3, 2023 Updated October 3, 2023 03:00pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that party supremo Nawaz Sharif will “surrender to the court” upon his return from London.

Addressing a presser, the former interior minister said that Nawaz will return to the country with protective bail, for which his party’s legal team has made all the preparations.

He stated that Nawaz will address the public at the Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore and will also release PML-N’s manifesto, before surrendering himself.

He added that the impression of PML-N striking a deal with the military establishment is wrong and baseless.

According to PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019 in London after being disqualified for life in the Panama Papers case, will return to Pakistan on October 21 and will be given a grand welcome.

The possibility of Sharif’s return was increased after the Senate passed amendments to the Election Act, changing the limitations of how long a parliamentarian can be disqualified.

As per sources, Nawaz has booked his air ticket for his return. He is meant to land at Abu Dhabi International Airport on October 21 from where he will fly to Lahore the same day.

His flight will land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport at 6:25 pm.

It is expected that he will be accompanied by his staff and personal advisors including Muhammad Waqar, Dr Adnan and Mian Nasir Janjua. Senator Irfan Siddiqui will also be accompanying the former prime minister.

Shehbaz had said in July that if the PML-N was voted to power in the forthcoming elections, Nawaz would be the party’s candidate for the slot of prime minister.

On Monday, Shehbaz said that Nawaz is determined to steer the country out of prevailing crises and put it on the road to progress and prosperity.

“Nawaz Sharif had consistently worked towards the development of Pakistan, improving the lives of its citizens and is dedicated to bringing peace to the entire country by eradicating terrorism,” he said while talking to the party leaders on Monday.

Johnny Walker Oct 03, 2023 03:58pm
A convict dictating terms. Wow.
