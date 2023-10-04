GPS: KW&SC enhances water supply quantity

KARACHI: Keeping in view the increasing demand of water supply through water tankers across the megacity, Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) has enhanced the water supply quantity for general public service (GPS) from 400,000 gallons to 600,000 gallons booked through KW&SB application (0TS) and Call Centre.

According to an office order, all hydrant In-charges have been directed to comply with the directives in true letter and spirit with immediate effect and also remain in contact with Online Tanker Service Cell to adjust 200,000 gallons more in respected areas.

In this context, in charge Hydrants Cell Water Corporation Elahi Bakhsh Bhutto, giving more details, said that 0.6 million gallons of water will be provided daily under the general public service at the seven government hydrants of the Water Corporation, while earlier, 0.4 million gallons of water was being supplied daily from government hydrants under general public service.

He said that a total of 2.8 million gallons of water was supplied in the seven districts of the city, which now has been increased to 4.2 million gallons.

CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed said that illegal hydrants have been eradicated by joint action of Pakistan Rangers and Water Corporation against water thieves, due to which the demand for water from the government hydrants of the Water Corporation has increased; therefore, keeping in mind the concern of the citizens, the General Public Service quota on government hydrants has been increased.

