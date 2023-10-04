10 terrorists killed in IBO

ISLAMABAD: Security forces on Tuesday conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists in the general area Pezu, Tank District.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, 10 terrorists were sent to hell.

These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and killing of innocent civilians.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation. Locals of the area appreciated the operation. The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

