BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alvi calls for increasing women’s participation in workforce

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said there is need for increasing women’s participation in the workforce, especially after they have completed their education.

The president expressed these views while addressing a convocation of the Foundation University, in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He underscored that it is the responsibility of the state to ensure that women are provided with protection against harassment, fostering a safe and conducive environment for them to pursue their careers.

The president said that Pakistan was in high need of retaining its skilled professionals including doctors and nurses, and stressed that the present situation necessitated an effective strategy to prevent brain drain. “Offering competitive job opportunities and creating a favourable work environment is essential to reduce the loss of our precious intellectual elite,” he said.

The president also drew attention to the alarming statistic that approximately 20 million children in Pakistan are currently deprived of access to education. He emphasized all segments of society to collaborate in tackling this challenge, highlighting the importance of concerted efforts to promote education and eradicate illiteracy.

He said Pakistan requires graduates in all disciplines including medicine and engineering. He however stressed the importance of creating opportunities for them within the country to prevent brain drain. He said that the country invested its resources in doctors, engineers, and other professionals, however, the flight of skilled human capital had a negative impact on the economy and developmental growth. He said the effective way to reduce the need for skilled doctors to seek employment abroad was to create better employment opportunities for them within the country.

The president said that Pakistan needed 900,000 nurses compared to the available 300,000 at present to cope with the requirements in the field of health services. He said that only nine percent of students of FSc (Faculty of Sciences) Pre-Medical got admission to medical colleges in Pakistan, while the statistics were 25 percent in India and Bangladesh.

The president advised the medical graduates to adopt the values of empathy and kindness while treating their patients. He highlighted the importance of preventative rather than curative medicine by educating the masses about communicable diseases and oral hygiene.

Director of Foundation University School of Health Sciences, Major General (retired) Imran Fazal said the institution was providing the best quality dental education to undergraduate and postgraduate students covering all aspects of patient care and management. The nursing department, he said, was delivering excellent education and producing high-quality graduates.

The president gave away medals and merit certificates to the graduates.

A total of 54 graduates of Bachelor of Dental Sciences (BDS), 23 of Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and 34 graduates of pre-Bachelor degree in nursing were given degrees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Education Women President Dr Arif Alvi Pakistani women workforce working women

Comments

1000 characters

Alvi calls for increasing women’s participation in workforce

World Bank projects primary balance at negative 0.4pc

Certain tax policies discourage investment in tradable sector: World Bank

3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

ECC approves telecom infrastructure- sharing framework

Customs agents, transporters: FBR seeks bank guarantees for Afghan transit goods

Illegal immigrants asked to leave country by Nov 1: Afghan nationals involved in terrorist attacks: Bugti

Afghan transit commercial goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee on 5 categories

Special forensic audit of SSGCL, Pesco, Hesco ordered

‘FPA, QTA in power bills’: SC issues notices to AGP, respondents

Announcement

Read more stories