BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close lower

AFP Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday on renewed concerns about prolonged monetary tightening in the United States, while traders also kept an eye on the currency market for potential government intervention.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.64 percent, or 521.94 points, to 31,237.94, while the broader Topix index lost 1.68 percent, or 38.97 points, to 2,275.47.

“Renewed caution about a prolonged period of monetary tightening in the US has cooled investor sentiment” in the Tokyo market, Iwai Cosmo Securities said after a senior Federal Reserve official indicated the central bank was likely to maintain its high rate regime to bring inflation down.

On Wall Street, the Dow slipped and the S&P 500 ended flat on Monday despite a congressional deal to avert a government shutdown, as worries over higher-for-longer rates weighed on the market amid a rise in US Treasury yields.

In Tokyo, the dollar fetched 149.80 yen, against 149.84 yen in New York and 149.65 yen in Tokyo late Monday.

Analysts have said the yen’s weakening towards the 150 level against the dollar could prompt government intervention.

Among major shares, oil and gas developer Inpex tanked 6.49 percent to 2,80.5 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 1.50 percent to 31,980 yen.

Automakers were lower with Toyota dropping 3.05 percent to 2,605 yen and Nissan plunging 4.96 percent to 630.1 yen.

Wall Street US Treasury yields Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close lower

World Bank projects primary balance at negative 0.4pc

Certain tax policies discourage investment in tradable sector: World Bank

3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

ECC approves telecom infrastructure- sharing framework

Customs agents, transporters: FBR seeks bank guarantees for Afghan transit goods

Illegal immigrants asked to leave country by Nov 1: Afghan nationals involved in terrorist attacks: Bugti

Afghan transit commercial goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee on 5 categories

Special forensic audit of SSGCL, Pesco, Hesco ordered

‘FPA, QTA in power bills’: SC issues notices to AGP, respondents

Announcement

Read more stories