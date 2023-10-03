Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Third-party participation in CPEC: Accord likely at third Belt and Road Forum

Read here for details.

Sindh, Punjab to face water shortage in Rabi season

Read here for details.

Bilawal says PPP ‘only party’ that wants timely elections

Read here for details.

Interim federal cabinet approves appointment of Lt Gen Munir Afsar as NADRA chairman

Read here for details.

FM Jilani to embark on two-day visit to China from Wednesday

Read here for details.

Zero tolerance for smuggling, terrorism: Bugti

Read here for details.

Import compression: Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 42% to $5.29bn in 3MFY24

Read here for details.

LHC gives police one week to recover Sheikh Rashid

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 31.4% in September

Read here for details.

More companies announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes continue

Read here for details.

Open-market: rupee continues to recover against US dollar

Read here for details.

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on FIA’s plea for in-camera hearing

Read here for details.

KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points on improved sentiment

Read here for details.

PM launches countrywide polio campaign

Read here for details.