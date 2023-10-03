BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,674 Increased By 47.7 (1.03%)
BR30 16,707 Increased By 137.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 2, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 03 Oct, 2023 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Third-party participation in CPEC: Accord likely at third Belt and Road Forum

Read here for details.

  • Sindh, Punjab to face water shortage in Rabi season

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal says PPP ‘only party’ that wants timely elections

Read here for details.

  • Interim federal cabinet approves appointment of Lt Gen Munir Afsar as NADRA chairman

Read here for details.

  • FM Jilani to embark on two-day visit to China from Wednesday

Read here for details.

  • Zero tolerance for smuggling, terrorism: Bugti

Read here for details.

  • Import compression: Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 42% to $5.29bn in 3MFY24

Read here for details.

  • LHC gives police one week to recover Sheikh Rashid

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 31.4% in September

Read here for details.

  • More companies announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes continue

Read here for details.

  • Open-market: rupee continues to recover against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on FIA’s plea for in-camera hearing

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points on improved sentiment

Read here for details.

  • PM launches countrywide polio campaign

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

SC to resume hearing on Practice and Procedure Act 2023 today

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Sindh, Punjab to face water shortage in Rabi season

Insurance industry paid Rs34.3bn against taxes, duties in 2022

PM highlights criticality of technical training programmes

PM launches countrywide polio campaign

Read more stories