FM Jilani to embark on two-day visit to China from Wednesday

  • Jalil Abbas Jilani will attend the 3rd Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation from the 4th of this month
BR Web Desk Published October 2, 2023 Updated October 2, 2023 06:56pm

Caretaker foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will make a two-day trip to China on Wednesday to attend the 3rd Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation from the 4th of this month, which will be held in Nyingchi, Tibet Autonomous Region, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Foreign Minister will travel to China at the invitation of his Chinese colleague, Wang Yi, the Foreign Office reported.

The Trans-Himalaya Forum was established in 2018 to foster greater practical collaboration among the nations in the region on a range of issues, including developing cultural ties, protecting the environment, conserving the environment, and geographical connectivity.

The forum's last recent in-person gathering took place in 2019.

This year's forum will focus on "Ecological Civilization and Environmental Protection."

The foreign minister will speak at the Trans-Himalaya Forum's Opening Ceremony while he travels in Tibet.

Among the regional dignitaries he will meet with are the Interim Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister of China, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia.

