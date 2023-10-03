BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
Oct 03, 2023
Business & Finance

Dollar climbs to near 150 vs yen after US shutdown avoided

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 06:02am

NEW YORK: The dollar index climbed on Monday, building on four straight weeks of gains after the US government temporarily avoided a shutdown and economic data continues to support the view the US Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for a longer period of time.

Economic data showed US manufacturing took a step further towards recovery in September as production picked up and employment rebounded, according to a survey on Monday that also showed prices paid for inputs by factories falling considerably.

Over the weekend, the US Congress passed a stopgap funding bill late on Saturday with overwhelming Democratic support after Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy backed down from an earlier demand by his party’s hardliners for a partisan bill, easing concerns the release of government data would be delayed and complicated the view of the Fed’s interest rate path.

US Treasury yields were higher after the deal, in a week of data highlighted by Friday’s payrolls report.

“Right now it’s all about the bond market and right now it seems that Wall Street is having this major reset where it is understanding that higher for longer is going to change how investors position their portfolios and that’s providing some underlying strength here for the dollar right now,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.

“The belief is you are still seeing the US growth story is much better than abroad and that is probably going to keep that interest rate differential widely in its favor. We also need to see what happens with Japan and they are in a position where they need a policy change before their currency devalues even further.” The dollar index rose 0.52% to 106.80, against the yen the dollar was traded at 149.81 yen, up 0.31% after climbing to 149.90, its strongest level in nearly a year.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said she remains willing to support another increase in the central bank’s policy interest rate at a future meeting if incoming data shows progress on inflation is stalling or proceeding too slowly.

