BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,674 Increased By 47.7 (1.03%)
BR30 16,707 Increased By 137.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Asian currencies: Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah lead declines

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 06:02am

SINGAPORE: Thailand’s baht and Indonesian rupiah led falls among Asian emerging market currencies on Monday, as the dollar held firm on prospects of US interest rates staying higher-for-longer, and surging crude prices counted against oil importing economies.

The baht depreciated by up to 0.6% to 36.785 per dollar, on track for its worst day since Aug. 3, as it remained under pressure due to surging oil prices, concerns over a widening fiscal deficit due to higher spending by the new Thai government, and weak economic data.

“Fiscal stimulus of this size is likely to stoke inflation to some extent, especially if it happens alongside the continued recovery in tourism and the positive turn of the global trade cycle,” analysts at HSBC said in a note.

“If the stimulus pushes core CPI higher than what the BoT (Bank of Thailand) already expects for 2024, then there is the risk that the BoT will resume its tightening cycle.”

Analysts at Maybank expect the baht - which has lost 2.7% in September quarter and is down nearly 6% so far this year - sees support for currency at 37.07 and resistance at 36.00.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s benchmark share index was 0.4% higher, after reversing course from a 0.7% decline earlier in the day. Thai shares are the region’s worst performers, with the index 11.6% so far this year.

Elsewhere, the Indonesian rupiah retreated 0.45% to 15,520.00, hovering near its lowest level since Jan. 11, while equities advanced 0.3%.

HSBC Oil prices Bank of Thailand Asian currencies Thai baht Indonesian rupiah US interest rates

Comments

1000 characters

Asian currencies: Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah lead declines

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

SC to resume hearing on Practice and Procedure Act 2023 today

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

Insurance industry paid Rs34.3bn against taxes, duties in 2022

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Sindh, Punjab to face water shortage in Rabi season

PM highlights criticality of technical training programmes

PM launches countrywide polio campaign

Read more stories