Modest activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,200 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

Around, 800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 600 bales of Dadu Rs 18,000 per maund, 1,000 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 1600 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 2400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Wali and 600 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was decreased by Rs 8 per Kg and was available at Rs 370 kg.

