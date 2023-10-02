BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Oct 02, 2023
Pakistan

Multan airport: FIA intercepts, offloads another ‘beggar gang’

INP Published 02 Oct, 2023 06:33am

MULTAN: A group of beggars bound to Saudi Arabia under the guise of Umrah pilgrims were intercepted and offloaded on Sunday.

FIA officials said that eight people were going to Saudi Arabia on Umrah visa to peruse begging. As per the agreement, half of the money obtained from begging was supposed to be divided with the travel agent. “After the expiry of the Umrah visa, the passengers had to return to Pakistan,” FIA told media persons in a statement issued.

Earlier, FIA off-loaded 16-memeber family including an infant who were going to Saudi Arabia for begging.

Saudi Arabia FIA umrah professional beggars Multan airport

