Climate resilient, sustainable urban planning Pakistan and Azerbaijan join hands

AZERBAIJAN: Pakistan and Azerbaijan join hands for a climate resilient and sustainable urban planning keeping in view the real challenges faced by the region.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Planning and Development stated that both the countries have joined hands during a meeting between Caretaker Planning Minister for Development & Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed and Chairman State Committee on Urban Planning & Architecture, Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev on Sunday.

During the sidelines meeting with his counterpart, the Planning Minister appreciated the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts undertaken by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture in conflict affected areas of Azerbaijan. “It was mutually acknowledged that Urban Planning is a real challenge and forums like Azerbaijan National Urban are much needed to find out solutions, while learning from the international experiences and for chalking out a collective way forward, remarked, the Planning Minister, while meeting with his counterpart on Sunday.

It is noted that last year, the first National Urban Forum was held in Aghdam city of Azerbaijan, which was also totally destroyed, and now there is also a big construction activity there. The second forum is being held in Zangilan, which is now being totally reconstructed along with the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Both the sides have agreed to further strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan by exploring joint strategies for socioeconomic development of the people of both countries. The Planning Minister appreciated the government of Azerbaijan for conducting a successful Second National Urban Forum which plays a vital role in the reconstruction of destroyed cities with the theme of “Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities.

During the meeting, Pakistan’s Caretaker Planning Minister highlighted the recently launched Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) for Pakistan Floods 2022 which is playing a vital role in making a resilient infrastructure.

It is noted that since Flood 2022, the Planning Ministry has been approving climate resilient development projects while directing the provinces to follow it strictly. Pakistan’s two provinces Sindh and Balochistan were badly hot by the flood affected 33 million people. However, Pakistan successfully coped with the situation with the help of the international community.

