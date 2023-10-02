Int’l carpet exhibition begins in Lahore from Wednesday

LAHORE: A three day 39th International Exhibition of Handmade Carpets will get underway here at a local hotel from October 4, Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) senior vice chairman Usman Ashraf, said.

Carpet buyers from 25 countries including China, USA, UK, Hungary and Turkey have registered themselves to participate in the exhibition, which will be inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer Trade Development Authority Pakistan Muhammad Zubair Motiwala.

Usman Ashraf said that a ceremony to distribute prizes to manufacturers, exporters and foreign buyers will be held at the Governor’s House, which will be hosted by the governor of Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023