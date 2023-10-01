Global Music Awards: Pak music producer Sharif Awan wins hat-trick of golds

KARACHI: Pakistani music producer Sharif Awan has won a hat trick of golds at the Global Music Awards in California for his production ‘Music in COVID Times’.

The GMAs recognize exceptional artistry, skill and talent in genres ranging from jazz to classical, fusion, folk and contemporary music.

Produced under Tehzeeb Foundation, the album has the distinction of winning in the highest number of categories at the GMAs; Creativity/Originality, Best Album and Best Producer.

Tehzeeb Foundation’s flagship project, Indus Raag - Beyond Borders also won a gold medal at the Global Music Awards in 2016 and was declared one of the Top 10 Albums of the year. The album was also Pakistan’s first entry into the Grammy Awards in 2015.

Commenting on the win, Awan said: “A win for music anywhere is a win for music everywhere! I congratulate all the artists from Pakistan, India, Germany and the UK who came together to create this album in the most adverse of times. May the magic of music continue to heal us.”

