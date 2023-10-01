BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Global Music Awards: Pak music producer Sharif Awan wins hat-trick of golds

Press Release Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

KARACHI: Pakistani music producer Sharif Awan has won a hat trick of golds at the Global Music Awards in California for his production ‘Music in COVID Times’.

The GMAs recognize exceptional artistry, skill and talent in genres ranging from jazz to classical, fusion, folk and contemporary music.

Produced under Tehzeeb Foundation, the album has the distinction of winning in the highest number of categories at the GMAs; Creativity/Originality, Best Album and Best Producer.

Tehzeeb Foundation’s flagship project, Indus Raag - Beyond Borders also won a gold medal at the Global Music Awards in 2016 and was declared one of the Top 10 Albums of the year. The album was also Pakistan’s first entry into the Grammy Awards in 2015.

Commenting on the win, Awan said: “A win for music anywhere is a win for music everywhere! I congratulate all the artists from Pakistan, India, Germany and the UK who came together to create this album in the most adverse of times. May the magic of music continue to heal us.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Global Music Awards Sharif Awan Music in COVID Times Tehzeeb Foundation

Comments

1000 characters

Global Music Awards: Pak music producer Sharif Awan wins hat-trick of golds

Meeting with Dr Shamshad: Banks, DFIs agree to set up private equity, venture funds

Israel, Saudi moving towards ‘framework’ for deal: US

Moscow Format Consultations: Afghan govt asked to eliminate terrorist groups

ECP’s preliminary delimitation: Fafen raises issue with population variation

Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

GCC, Pakistan sign FTA

President dismisses FBR’s appeal against expats

Rs63bn more than the target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.041trn

Elections on Oct 21-22: PTBA issues provisional list of candidates

Q1 SRB collection up 44pc to Rs52.12bn YoY

Read more stories