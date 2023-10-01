BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cypher case: FIA submits challan against IK, Qureshi

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday submitted its challan in the cypher case against former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister and the party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, declaring both of them as “guilty”.

The FIA, in its challan, submitted to an accountability court, claimed that the former Prime Minister and ex-foreign minister were found “guilty” in the matter and requested the court to conduct their trial and sentence them in the case.

However, PTI’s former secretary-general Asad Umar’s name has not been added to the list of accused. Whereas, the ex-Prime Minister’s former principal secretary Azam Khan has been named as a “strong witness” in the case and his statements, recorded under Sections 161 and 164, have been attached to the challan.

In the challan, the FIA has claimed that the former premier kept the cipher to himself and “misused the state secret”. It further claimed that Imran Khan Khan had a copy of the cipher but he did not return it to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The FIA has also given references of Imran Khan and Qureshi’s speeches while attaching transcripts of their speeches at a public rally in which the former premier brandished a piece of paper claiming it was a cipher from a foreign nation, which wanted his government to be removed from power through a “regime change conspiracy”. The FIA also submitted a list of 28 witnesses to the court with the challan after recording their statements under Section 161. Former foreign secretaries Dr Asad Majeed Khan and Sohail Mehmood as well as then additional foreign secretary Faisal Niaz Tirmizi’s names have also been added to the list of witnesses.

Meanwhile, rejecting the challan submitted by FIA, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday demanded formation of a judicial commission to investigate the cipher case.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan alleged that the challan submitted by the FIA was ‘meaningless and bogus as cipher case”.

The cipher was still present in its original state in the Foreign Office, he claimed adding, and “Cipher’s presence proves the allegations levelled against the former prime minister as baseless”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi FIA Imran Khan cypher case

Comments

1000 characters

Cypher case: FIA submits challan against IK, Qureshi

Meeting with Dr Shamshad: Banks, DFIs agree to set up private equity, venture funds

Israel, Saudi moving towards ‘framework’ for deal: US

Moscow Format Consultations: Afghan govt asked to eliminate terrorist groups

ECP’s preliminary delimitation: Fafen raises issue with population variation

Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

GCC, Pakistan sign FTA

President dismisses FBR’s appeal against expats

Rs63bn more than the target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.041trn

Elections on Oct 21-22: PTBA issues provisional list of candidates

Q1 SRB collection up 44pc to Rs52.12bn YoY

Read more stories