BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

3.366m bales of cotton achieved in Punjab so far

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

LAHORE: The province of Punjab has so far achieved 3.366 million bales of cotton during the current season which is 64.4 percent higher than the previous year when the province produced 2.047 million bales.

This was disclosed at a cotton review meeting held on Saturday with Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo in the chair. Attributing this to incentives announced by the Punjab government, the Secretary hoped that more production of cotton would lead to the prosperity of the farmers and the stability of economy.

He further said this year the agriculture department will continue to work side by side with the farmers in the fields until the picking of the last bolls to achieve more per acre production of cotton.

In the meeting, Additional Secretary Agriculture, Task Force, Punjab, Muhammad Shabir Ahmed Khan, Director General Agriculture, Pest Warning, Punjab Rana Faqir Ahmad, Consultant Agriculture Extension Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, Director Agriculture, Extension, Lahore Headquarters Farooq Javed and other senior officers were present.

While giving a briefing on this occasion, the Secretary Agriculture was informed that cotton picking process was going on in Punjab. In the current year, the average weight of cotton boll had been recorded as 2.93 grams, while last year it was 2.59 grams. Thus, the average weight of cotton boll had increased by 13% this year.

Due to the ongoing campaign for the control of cotton pests and favourable weather conditions, the intensity of the pest attack has been reduced. However, monitoring in cotton fields is ongoing and any reported hotspot areas are being sprayed with advanced chemistry pesticides immediately.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton Punjab government Iftikhar Ali Sahoo production of cotton Punjab Agriculture

Comments

1000 characters

3.366m bales of cotton achieved in Punjab so far

Meeting with Dr Shamshad: Banks, DFIs agree to set up private equity, venture funds

Israel, Saudi moving towards ‘framework’ for deal: US

Moscow Format Consultations: Afghan govt asked to eliminate terrorist groups

ECP’s preliminary delimitation: Fafen raises issue with population variation

Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

GCC, Pakistan sign FTA

President dismisses FBR’s appeal against expats

Rs63bn more than the target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.041trn

Elections on Oct 21-22: PTBA issues provisional list of candidates

Q1 SRB collection up 44pc to Rs52.12bn YoY

Read more stories