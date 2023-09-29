Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today

LAHORE: All is set to observe the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with traditional religious zeal and fervor across the country on Friday (today).

The day will dawn with 31-guns salute at the federal capital and 21-guns salute at all the provincial capitals. There will be a national holiday and processions will also be taken out. Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country will be offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers.

Conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind.

A two-day national Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) is commencing in the federal capital on Friday in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). Ulema, Mashaikh and scholars will participate in the conference and threw light on various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Moon not sighted: 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal on 29th

Buildings, streets, roads, mosques and houses have been decorated with colourful lights in connection with the auspicious occasion. The day holds immense significance for the Muslims. It goes beyond a mere celebration; it serves as a moment of deep reflection on the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The faithful will distribute sweets, food and help the needy.

The caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH), emphasizing the universal mercy that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) bestowed upon humanity.

Describing the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the epitome of virtuous qualities and lofty values, Chief Minister Naqvi highlighted how his arrival brought illumination to the world’s darkness, offering solace to the vulnerable. He said the Prophet (PBUH) imparted teachings of peace, brotherhood, respect for humanity, equality, forgiveness, and justice.

The CM reflected on the regrettable decline of our society, attributing it to our collective neglect of the cherished teachings of the beloved Prophet (PBHU). To reclaim our standing among the community of nations, he urged a genuine adherence to the noble example set by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He emphasized by embracing the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBHU), we can uproot oppression, maltreatment, injustice, and unrest from society.

