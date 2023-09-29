SDGs: Ministry voices concern over slow pace

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has expressed its concern over the slow pace of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan chaired a progress review meeting on the SDGs at the P-Block Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting addressed the key areas of interventions as well as progress on vital goals set during the last NEC subcommittee meeting in December 2022.

While responding to the concerns of the ministry, Chief SDG M Ali Kemal, in his briefing, said that the slow pace of achieving SDGs was due to the pandemic, floods, and the recession in the country.

He said that we have devised a plan to accelerate the progress.

Jehanzeb Khan also stressed the need for clear identification of which organisations are working within specific SDGs sectors at the government level.

He directed all relevant provincial departments to provide comprehensive SDGs implementation plans. He also emphasized that it is the government’s fundamental duty to ensure the provision of essential services in every district for the benefit of the public.

The meeting discussed, (i) SDGs District Scorecards Development by each province, (ii) District Development plans, (iii) Quarterly progress on Annual Development Plans (ADPs) aligned with relevant SDGs and other policies, particularly focusing on high-priority areas, (iv) Annual Plan of SDGs for 2023-2024 and the pathway forward for 2030, and (v) Status update on technical working groups committees.

