BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Wall St climbs after investors digest slew of economic data

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s key indexes gained on Thursday as investors assessed the latest batch of economic data and looked towards a key inflation metric and any signs of progress on a US funding bill.

Megacap growth stocks including Meta Platforms, Tesla, Alphabet and Nvidia reversed their early course to gain between 1.6% and 2.6%, steering a more than 1% jump in the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

At 12:12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 157.12 points, or 0.47%, at 33,707.39, the S&P 500 was up 32.36 points, or 0.76%, at 4,306.87, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 142.30 points, or 1.09%, at 13,235.15.

Data showed the US economy maintained a fairly solid pace of growth in the second quarter.

Separate readings showed initial jobless claims rose slightly last week - signaling tight labor market conditions - and a higher-than-expected fall in contracts to buy existing homes in August.

However, a looming US government shutdown and an ongoing strike by auto workers are seen dimming the outlook for the rest of 2023.

With just few days away from a shutdown resolution, investors awaited the Democratic-controlled Senate’s procedural vote on a bipartisan short term spending measure.

“With federal government spending at almost 7% of US GDP, a shutdown will slow down GDP growth,” said Philip Marey, senior US strategist at Rabobank.

Also on radar will be comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at 4 p.m. ET, while Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted the likelihood of changes to the central bank’s 2% inflation target once the current bout of inflation is over.

