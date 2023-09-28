BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PNSC achieves record Rs30bn PAT

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

KARACHI: Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) Group achieved record-breaking net profit after tax amounting to Rs 30 billion during the year 2022-23 as compared to Rs 5.6 billion during the preceding year.

The Board of Directors of PNSC on Wednesday 27th September 2023, announced the financial results for the year ended June 30, 2023.

According to results announced, the earnings per share of the PNSC (Group) is Rs 227.11 as against Rs 42.75 in the comparable period last year. PNSC has declared final cash dividend of Rs 15 per share (150 percent), which is also the highest ever in the history of PNSC.

Earlier during the year (2022-23), PNSC had announced interim dividend of Rs 5.00 per share (50 percent), making total cash dividend for the year, Rs 20 per share (200 percent).

Cumulatively, the Group achieved a turnover of Rs 54.8 billion as compared to Rs 27.8 billion last year. The major increase in freight revenue was observed from the transportation of liquid cargo which increased by Rs 22 billion. During the year PNSC was able to successfully add to its fleet two Aframax Oil Tankers (M.T. Sargodha and M.T. Mardan).

The Dry Cargo segment (including slot charter) increased by Rs 2.62 billion due to major increase in slot charter revenue business from Public Interest Entities.

The PNSC managed fleet comprises of twelve (12) vessels of various types /size (five bulk carriers, five Aframax tankers and two LR-1 product tankers), having total deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 938,876 metric tons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PNSC profit after tax PAT Pakistan National Shipping Corporation BoD PNSC

Comments

1000 characters

PNSC achieves record Rs30bn PAT

ECP issues lists of delimited constituencies

Shamshad seeks greater role of provinces towards meeting targets

IRIS system’s capacity enhanced: Up to 0.6m taxpayers to file tax returns on a daily basis

Contracts with IPPs, tariffs and ‘SOFR’: ECC tells PD to analyse impact of change, financial implications

KE tariff hiked up to Rs4.45

NTDC accuses Nepra of unleashing ‘awry’ deductions

Ban on import of smuggled items through ATT imminent

‘Unholy’ pacts with IPPs must be reviewed: Senate panel

APSR for FY23 released: Banks, MFBs process e-banking transactions worth Rs167.4trn

Issuance of right shares: SECP places additional conditions for listed firms

Read more stories