Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Power Division has decided to transfer operational staff of power Distribution Companies (Discos) from one circle to other another circle to break their collusion with electricity thieves, official sources told Business Recorder.

“Transfer of operational staff of Discos, SDOs, line superintendents and meter readers is on the cards and no political influence will be accepted in this regard,” the sources added.

Areas in Mardan (KPK) where theft is very high will not get electricity from October 1, 2023 and the same treatment is expected in Sindh and elsewhere.

‘Mafias within Discos’ feeling the heat, says Power Division secretary

According to Secretary Power Division, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, during the past 18 days, 17000 plus FIRs have been registered against power thieves, 32 employees of Discos have been suspended and 3000 plus arrests have been made.

He further stated that recovery from delinquents has crossed Rs 10 billion till Monday night of which Rs 8 billion was recovered in the last ten days. He added that of late SEPCO, HESCO and PESCO are also picking up recovery due to the ongoing crackdown.

Insiders; however, claim that Power Division is including the amount of subsidy in total recovered amount, which it received from Finance Division against Discos claims.

Power Division is projecting recovery of around Rs. 150 billion within 3-4 months from defaulters and those involved in theft.

On Tuesday a Senate panel was informed that electricity theft campaign has proven to be very fruitful.

It was apprised that the campaign continues in different districts and areas of the country on different models. The committee recognised the efforts of the Ministry and recommended giving appreciation certificates to the officers who led the campaign.

