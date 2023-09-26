EU 2023/24 soybean imports up 2% by Sept 24, rapeseed down 41%

PARIS: European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 2.69 million metric tons by Sept. 24, up 2% compared with 2.64 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 825,643 tons, down 41% against 1.41 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 3.51 million tons, down 2% from 3.57 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 821,115 tons, a 9% decrease versus 902,142 a year earlier.