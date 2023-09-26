BAFL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.51%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
FABL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.16%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.48%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
HBL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.2%)
HUBC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.36%)
MLCF 29.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
OGDC 96.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.83%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
PIOC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.67%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.08%)
SNGP 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.56%)
UNITY 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,565 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 46,278 Decreased By -116 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,152 Decreased By -66.9 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India to cut floor price for basmati rice exports

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 04:07pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: India will cut the floor price for basmati rice exports in the coming days, sources familiar with the matter said, after millers and traders complained about a sharp drop in overseas sales of the premium aromatic grain.

India will lower the basmati floor price to $850 a metric ton, down from $1,200 a ton, to help millers and traders ship out the rice grade, said the sources, who didn’t wish to be identified as they are not authorised to talk to media.

Last month, India fixed the floor price, or the minimum export price (MEP), for basmati rice shipments at $1,200 a metric ton.

Authorities said the MEP was imposed to help New Delhi ensure that non-basmati rice was not exported as basmati rice.

In July, India surprised buyers by imposing a ban on the export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.

“The decision to lower the basmati MEP would help farmers who were losing money on account of falling exports,” said Prem Garg, president of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation.

“The move will also help India retain its pre-eminent position in the global basmati rice market.”

Since basmati rice is not widely consumed in India, and the new season crop will start arriving in the market from next month, India would have faced a glut of the superior grade, Garg said.

Asia rice: India’s export curbs stall trade

“A large stockpile would have hammered prices and hurt farmers and India’s rice sector, so the move to lower the MEP will be quite helpful,” he said.

India and Pakistan exclusively grow premium, aromatic basmati rice. India ships out around 4 million tons of basmati rice to countries such as Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

“The MEP of $1,200 a ton was too steep, and that’s why most millers and traders were not able to export basmati rice,” said Vijay Setia, a leading exporter from the northern state of Haryana, one of India’s breadbasket states.

India Pakistan basmati rice

Comments

1000 characters

India to cut floor price for basmati rice exports

Three terrorists killed in Khyber intelligence based operation: ISPR

Open-market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.62bn: SBP

Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

PML-N assails interim interior minister for remarks on Nawaz’s arrest upon return

Unfamiliar Indian conditions not a worry for Pakistan: Babar Azam

Afghanistan’s currency emerges as world’s best performer this quarter: report

Turkiye lira weakens to new record low vs dollar

Gul Ahmed Textile Mills’ profit sees massive decline in FY23

Security reasons: Pakistan’s warm-up match in India to be played behind closed doors

Read more stories