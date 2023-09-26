BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
9 PTI activits: ATC issues release orders

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:58am

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued release orders of nine PTI activists including Rubina Jamil and Sanam Javed in the Corps Commander House attack case.

Earlier, the family members of PTI activists including Sanam Javed, Rubina Jamil, Afshan Tariq, Asma Shuja, Shah Bano, Syed Faisal Akhtar, Qasim Ali Hasan, and Hussain Qadri, submitted the bail bounds. The court after collecting the bail bond issued the orders of release and directed the superintendent of jail to release the suspects.

