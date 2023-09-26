BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Avastin injection: 11 drug inspectors suspended

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

LAHORE: The Punjab Primary Healthcare Department has suspended 11 drug inspectors over negligence in six districts of the province over Avastin injection issue which led to loss of eye sight of the users of this substandard injection.

As per information, three drug inspectors were suspended each in Lahore and Bahawalpur, two in Rahimyar Khan and one each in Jhang, Kasur and Khanewal.

Those who were suspended included drug inspectors, deputy drug controller and drug controller. Two drug inspectors and a deputy drug controller namely Daniyal Elahi Cheema, Sher Muhammad Zaman and Rana Muhammad Shahid, respectively, were suspended in Lahore. Drug controller Atiya Nawaz suspended from Jhang, drug controllers Ali Raza and Rana Muhammad Akram, and deputy drug controller faced the music in Bahawalpur, drug controller Ameer Shahid and deputy drug controller Farrakh Saleem were suspended from Rahimyar Khan, drug control Sanaullah Saif suspended from Kasur and drug controller Rana Akram from Khanewal also faced suspension.

As per reports, the spurious injection Avastin had so far affected over 300 people in Punjab. The health authorities had recalled the injection from the Punjab’s medical stores. Legal action is being taken against pharmacists selling medicines at higher prices.

According to reports, diabetic patients in Lahore, Kasur, and Jhang districts were administered Avastin injections to address retinal damage. However, these injections led to severe infections, ultimately resulting in the loss of eyesight.

Moreover, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has launched a crackdown against medicine distributors amid the rising cases of vision loss due to the use of substandard injections in Punjab.

DRAP officials said that no hospital, laboratory or pharmacy in Pakistan has a licence to repack the injection. They revealed that both unregistered and registered injections are available in the market. They advised the people and hospitals not to use the imported injections before quality check results were obtained.

The DRAP officials and the provincial drug authorities raided the offices of medicine distributors and recovered 110 vials from there which were sent to a drug testing laboratory in Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Avastin injection Punjab Primary Healthcare Department drug inspectors

Comments

1000 characters

Avastin injection: 11 drug inspectors suspended

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Read more stories