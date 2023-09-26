BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
US CG, UAF vice chancellor discuss mutual concerns

Press Release Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

FAISALABAD: US Consul General Lahore Kristin K Hawkins visited the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) and called on UAF Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan (SI,HI) and discussed the area of mutual concerns.

The VC signed a Service Agreement for the 3rd English Access Microscholarship Programme of USD 131,898.91 for 200 students.

US Consul General Lahore appreciated continuous support and collaboration of UAF for running the US Department of State’s supported English Language Programmes at both campuses. English Access Microscholarship Programme aims to empower the students from underprivileged community through enhancing their English language proficiency and the life skills.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan also briefed the US Consul General about the history of UAF and its ongoing collaborations and partnerships with US and other countries.

He said that UAF was the excellent ties with US universities including University of California, Washington State University and others. He called for the commencing hybrid programmes of learning and research of UAF with the US universities.

