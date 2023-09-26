Waterfowls hunting season 2023-24 begins

LAHORE: Wildlife & Parks Department Punjab on Monday announced commencement of ‘Waterfowls hunting season 2023-24” in the province with effect from October 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

However, the hunting will be allowed only on Saturdays and Sundays as per the First schedule of the Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act, 1974 (amended) up to 2007.

According to a notification issued today by the Director General of the Wildlife & Parks Department Punjab, the hunting is admissible only under valid shooting license. All type of hunting is prohibited in “Protected Areas.” Bag limit for waterfowls will be observed as mentioned in the act cited above.

The notification further stated that other hunting restrictions as mentioned in the Punjab Wildlife Act and conveyed through the DG office from time to time shall also be applicable during the hunting season.

The Department has communicated to DG Rangers Punjab, all the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and other related administrative officers in this regard, said a spokesman of the department.

