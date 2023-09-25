BAFL 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.36%)
BIPL 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.31%)
BOP 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
DGKC 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.59%)
FABL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
FCCL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
FFL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
HBL 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.58%)
HUBC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.95%)
MLCF 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
OGDC 96.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.68%)
PAEL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.71%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.69%)
PIOC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.99%)
PPL 74.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.23%)
PRL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
SSGC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.65%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,661 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 16,652 Increased By 29.3 (0.18%)
KSE100 46,388 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -28.4 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

The ‘tyranny of thinness’ still dominates fashion

AFP Published 25 Sep, 2023 01:32pm
Models walk the runway of the Bottega Veneta show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 23, 2023 in Milan. Photo: AFP
Models walk the runway of the Bottega Veneta show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 23, 2023 in Milan. Photo: AFP

PARIS: Despite claims that the fashion industry is embracing curvier bodies, the data suggests it could be guilty of what one expert calls “fat-washing”.

While a handful of plus-size models such as Paloma Elsesser have grabbed media attention in recent years, the figures shows they remain a vanishingly small minority.

Vogue Business looked at 9,137 outfits unveiled during 219 shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris last season and found that 0.6 percent were plus-size – defined as US size 14 or above, which is actually the average size for a woman in the United States – and only 3.8 percent were size 6-12.

This means 95.6 percent of outfits presented were in US size 0-4.

London Fashion Week throws spotlight on young designers

Paolo Volonte, who teaches sociology of fashion in Milan, says brands use a few curvy models to deflect criticism.

“It’s ‘fat-washing’,” he told AFP, comparing it to criticisms of cynical “green-washing” by which the industry is accused of making empty climate pledges.

“They use curvy models in their shows to show inclusivity but in fact this is to preserve and maintain a system based on the tyranny of the thin ideal,” Volonte said.

Ekaterina Ozhiganova, a 20-year-old model and law student, says luxury brands simply “refuse to represent normal people”.

Medium-sized women “are often told either to lose weight… or to push themselves up to XL,” she told AFP. “Neither is healthy.”

‘Darling, that’s the job’

Ozhiganova’s advocacy group, Model Law, carried out a survey that found nine out of 10 models felt pressure to change their bodies, more than half on a regular basis.

“It’s very hard for them to talk about,” she said. “If you complain, everyone will just say: ‘Darling, that’s the job.’”

How it became “the job” is a question of history.

Volonte says the obsession with thinness dates back to the birth of industrial production techniques.

Previously, designers made clothes specific to individuals. In the mass production era, they use small templates which they scale up for larger sizes.

This only works up to a certain size, however, after which fat and muscle can change the shape of bodies in more complex ways.

“It is much more expensive to produce and sell clothing on higher sizes and requires more expertise,” said Volonte.

At the same time, thinness became firmly associated with wealth – having the time and money to work on your body – an aspiration that has been deeply entrenched by advertising and the day-to-day practices of the fashion industry.

Paris Fashion Week starts after Balmain robbery

‘A fantasy world’

There have been efforts to change things since the early 2000s when fears spread that size-zero models were encouraging anorexia in young people.

Since 2017, France requires models to pass medical examinations, while the country’s two biggest luxury conglomerates, LVMH and Kering, signed charters vowing to stop using size-zero models.

But with sizes varying from one brand to the next, this is hard to enforce.

Designers are as trapped in the status quo as everyone else.

Elite couturier Mohammad Ashi says discrimination based on race and gender has been fairly well tackled in fashion, but shape is tricky.

“We’re not trying to avoid it, but from an industrial point of view, we can’t produce a plus-size dress. We sell what we show and I know our clients personally. It’s just business,” he told AFP.

For Gucci debut, new designer De Sarno showcases minimalist glamour

Couturier Julien Fournie has used pregnant models and his favourite model, Michaela Tomanova, has “six centimetres everywhere more than the others”.

But he says, “fashion remains fashion… It’s a fantasy world and that will never change fundamentally.”

LVMH Kering Milan Fashion Week London Fashion Week

Comments

1000 characters

The ‘tyranny of thinness’ still dominates fashion

Intra-day update: rupee’s merry run continues against US dollar

Open-market: rupee improves to 290-293 against US dollar

Boosting industrial competitiveness: SIFC executive body seeks a financial plan

Imran Khan should be shifted to Adiala Jail: IHC

Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

Zero Percent Tax Amnesty Scheme: FBR finally releases data of beneficiaries

FBR urged to extend income tax return deadline

Oil prices rise, tight supply back in focus

Identifying new taxpayers: Shamshad seeks data of electricity users

Provincial nature PSDP projects: Centre decides to make it mandatory for provinces to share 50pc cost

Read more stories