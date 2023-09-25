BAFL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
China stocks fall on cautious mood ahead of holiday

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023 09:48am

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares fell on Monday, as cautious foreign investors offloaded domestic stocks ahead of a week-long holiday, while a weak regional market also weighed on sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index lost 0.5% by the midday recess, and the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4%.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.2%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.3%.

** Other Asian shares also went down, after central banks last week reinforced the message that interest rates would stay higher for longer, while investors braced for inflation data from the US and Europe.

** Market participants are set to look into consumption data during China’s a week-long National Day holiday that begins on Friday.

** They will also check industrial profit figures as well as manufacturing and services PMIs later in the week.

** “The market tends to perform weakly ahead of the big holiday, on concerns of uncertainties during the period, but money would flow back after the holiday,” said Caitong Securities in a note.

** Foreign investors sold a net 6.2 billion yuan ($848.63 million) of Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect so far on Monday.

** Goldman Sachs said their client conversations with offshore investors suggest uniformly bearish sentiment on the Chinese economy, while onshore clients held mixed views.

** In mainland markets, shares in real estate developers and securities brokers lost more than 2% to lead the decline, while tourism slipped 1.2%.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants dropped 1.9%, and mainland developers declined 3.3%.

** Shares of China Evergrande plunged 25.5% after the embattled developer said it was unable to issue new debt due to an ongoing investigation into one of its subsidiaries, dealing a fresh blow to its restructuring plans.

