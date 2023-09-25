Int’l Peace Day marked at Sindh University

HYDERABAD: The Department of Social Work, University of Sindh Jamshoro orchestrated an enlightening seminar on the occasion of International Peace Day, being observed every year globally.

The event unfolded at the Local Hotel Hyderabad, with a primary objective of stimulating dialogues and awareness concerning the paramount importance of peace in contemporary society. The seminar was structured around three thought-provoking.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony Syed Abbas Ali Shah underscored the profound relevance of peace within society.

Afterwards, the 1st session titled “Understanding Peace,” began, which was aptly helmed by Dr. Imran Ali Sandano, an Assistant Professor in the SU’s Department of International Relations. He presented a comprehensive expose on the multifaceted nature of peace illuminating its intricate dimensions and nuances.

The subsequent interactive Q&A session enabled participants to delve deeper into this complex subject, addressing their inquiries and concerns.

The 2nd session titled “How Universities can foster a culture of peace and sustainable development in Pakistan” got underway. This segment featured a dynamic panel discussion comprising five distinguished luminaries from diverse academic disciplines, which included Dr. Rafique Chandio, Dr. Rafique Wassan, Dr. Irfan Ahmed Shaikh, Dr. Erum Shah and Syed Abbas Ali Shah.

The session was adeptly moderated by Ms. Sanam Magsi, a final-year student, who skillfully steered the conversation facilitating a rich exchange of ideas and insights. However, the 3rd session titled “Building Empathy and Understanding,” featured a diverse panel comprising four individuals representing distinct religious backgrounds and sects which included Father Shehzad, Allama Ghulam Raza Siriwal, Pandit Babu Laal and Abdul Salam Shah.

This session, under the capable moderation of Ms. Seriene Fernandes, a second-year student, delved into the pivotal role played by empathy and understanding in fostering peace and unity among diverse religious communities.

The event reached its zenith with the closing remarks delivered by the chief guest renowned social activist and senior civil citizen advocate Om Parkash who shared his invaluable insights on the imperative task of nurturing peace and unity within society.

Dr. Syed Faisal Hyder Shah, representing the Department of Social Work, University of Sindh extended a heartfelt vote of gratitude to all the participants, panelists, moderators and participants for their active engagement and unwavering commitment to advancing the cause of peace and understanding in Pakistan.

