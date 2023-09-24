BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Xi declares biggest-ever Asian Games open

AFP Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

HANGZHOU, (China): Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the 19th Asian Games open at a colourful ceremony in Hangzhou on Saturday, launching a two-week sporting extravaganza that boasts more athletes than the Olympics.

After being delayed by a year because of China’s now-abandoned zero-Covid policy, more than 12,000 competitors from 45 nations and territories will battle it out in 40 sports.

In front of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other visiting leaders, Xi officially opened the Games at the 80,000-capacity Hangzhou Olympic stadium, also known as “the Big Lotus”.

Xi was given a rapturous reception by spectators waving mini Chinese flags.

Assad, on his first visit to ally China since the civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, stood up and applauded as his country’s team entered the arena and the crowd cheered when his image flashed up on a big screen. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach was also among the dignitaries — and leaders from Cambodia, Kuwait and Nepal, among others, had all been expected to attend.

“Finally we can gather for the 19th Asian Games,” Raja Randhir Singh, acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia, told the crowd to more cheers.

“The one-year postponement was unprecedented in OCA history,” he added.

Security was tight in the area around the arena in the hours leading up to the ceremony, with roads closed and police stationed on street corners. Spectators were given thorough security checks before entering and staff confiscated food and umbrellas. The light rainfall in recent days had stopped.

The theme of the ceremony was water and it also celebrated Hangzhou’s ancient history and landscape, while also giving a nod to the city’s reputation as the unofficial home of China’s tech industry.

“I feel very happy and excited,” a 35-year-old woman spectator surnamed Zhang said.

“I feel it’s a great honour for the city.”

Jung-Woo Lee, sport policy expert at the University of Edinburgh, told AFP the Games were “China’s post-pandemic soft-power exercise”.

But they have already been rocked by a row between New Delhi and China over three Indian wushu fighters, with a trip to the city by India’s sports minister cancelled on Friday.

China denied Indian claims that the trio had been barred from entering the country.

China’s status as a sporting and business destination took a severe hit during the pandemic, when snap lockdowns and strict travel rules saw almost all international events cancelled in the country.

North Korean athletes, who like those from Taiwan were given loud cheers as they entered the ceremony, are contesting their first major international competition since the pandemic.

But the biggest cheer of all was reserved for hosts China, who are overwhelming favourites to top the medals table, with Japan and South Korea battling for second.

Games athletes will fight for medals in Olympic staples such as athletics, swimming, football, gymnastics and cycling.

ESports will make its debut as a medal event at the Games, in what is seen as a step towards inclusion one day in the Olympics.

