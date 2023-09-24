BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Alvi for educating 27m out-of-school children

APP Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday sought the government’s special attention to provide education to the 27 million out-of-school children through both traditional and nontraditional ways.

During a meeting with caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi who called on President Dr Arif Alvi here, the president also stressed for promotion of quality education and professional training in the country.

He said special arrangements should be made to provide education to the people living in remote areas of the country.

President Alvi also proposed that online tools of education could also be utilized for the provision of education to the people living in remote areas. He also suggested to utilize various platforms other than school buildings such as mosques to provision education to the people.

Highlighting the importance of education for special persons, the president stressed that special arrangements should also be made for them to give education along with the normal children.

With respect to the girls’ education, he said the girls should be encouraged to continue their education in schools. He said the universities should equip their students with skills according to the needs of the market.

The number of people enrolled in universities for higher education in Pakistan is very less compared to other countries in the region, he said adding special measures should be taken to increase the number of people with higher education in the country.

He proposed the universities to provide higher education to more students with the help of online education and different shifts, adding that besides the 4-year programmes, the universities should also start 2-year degree programs.

