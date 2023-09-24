Smooth Rabi crop cultivation likely

KARACHI: The country’s agriculture sector is likely to have ample soil moisture and water for the coming Rabi season crops, the Met Office has said.

In a weather outlook for September, October and November (SON) 2023, it said that the Rabi crop cultivation will be smooth with a sufficient water availability and soil dampness.

However, it alerted the farmers to isolated showers, hails and windstorms that may disrupt the harvesting of Kharif crops particularly in the northwestern parts of the country.

Temperatures are expected to remain within normal to slightly above normal range nationwide.

The southwestern parts of Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to see slightly above-normal temperatures.

The mean temperature is expected to be higher than normal in major cities of the country. The seasonal forecasts shows a normal to slightly above normal rainfall for the western and north-western Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan along with upper Punjab and adjoining Kashmir because of the prevailing weather systems.

