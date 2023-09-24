CM urges federal govt to start work on M-6 motorway

HYDERABAD: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar has urged the federal government to start work on the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorways (M-6) at least on those portions where land acquisition issues have been resolved.

“I know the construction of M-6 was stopped when the scandal of land acquisition was unearthed but now the land acquisition process has been completed by the committee under commissioner through a joint digital survey and the work should be started,” he said.

He said this on Saturday while presiding over a meeting of the Hyderabad Divisional Administration at the camp of DC Jamshoro at Sehwan. The meeting was attended by Minister Irrigation Ishwar Lal, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Commissioner Karachi Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Irrigation Niaz Abbasi, Secretary Works Nawaz Sohoo, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Dharejo, CEO Peoples Housing for flood affected people and other concerned.

Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah while briefing the chief minister about the progress of under-construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6) said that it has a length of 396 km, including 105 km in Hyderabad Division. He added that the total land required in Hyderabad Division was 2,428 acres.

The CM was told that the land acquisition process of M-9 was stopped temporarily due to the embezzlement of funds. The process started afresh after key rectifications. A Committee under Commissioner Hyderabad has completed joint surveys/ fresh demarcations with digital coordinates.

The commissioner said that only a portion of Matyari was yet to be completed. At this, the CM directed the chief secretary to talk to the federal government and get the suspended work resumed on M-6.

The CM directed the divisional administration to focus on facilitating general elections and strengthening the drive against electricity theft drive and price control operations against hoarders and illegal profiteers.

The CM directed the divisional administration to ensure the smooth completion of all the projects involving land acquisition and resolving traffic congestion and improvement of infrastructure, particularly parks and playground.

He also urged the administration to ensure conducting routine immunization programmes and polio eradication as per the National Emergency Action Plan.

DIG Hyderabad Tariq Dharejo while briefing the CM on overall law and order said that there were nine districts in his range which has 42 police subdivisions and 156 police stations. The total strength of the police force, including 10 SSPs is 18,529.

Talking about registered crimes, the DIG told the CM that 2,761 cases of crime against persons were registered in which 1,883 accused were challaned, of them 33 were convicted, 331 were acquitted, and 1,482 cases were under trial.

The CM was told that during 2023, 1,908 cases of crime against property were registered, of which 1,124 were challaned. The courts convicted 21, acquitted 186, and 916 cases were still under trial. Similarly, 5,675 cases of local and special law were registered, of which 5,454 were challenged – out of them 259 were convicted, 1,356 were acquitted, and 3,636 cases were under trial.

The CM directed the police to evolve a comprehensive strategy to eliminate the menace of gutka and mainpuri in the entire Hyderabad Division. The DIG said that he has shown zero tolerance for drug trafficking. He added that 2,701 cases have been registered in 2023 under the law of Gutka Mainpuri Act 2019 and 3,924 accused were arrested. Approximately Rs 2,793 million recoveries had been made.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023