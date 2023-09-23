BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Blundell 50 guides New Zealand to 254 against Bangladesh

AFP Published September 23, 2023 Updated September 23, 2023 06:12pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Tom Blundell top-scored with 68 to guide New Zealand to 254 runs in the second one-day international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

Blundell, who smashed six fours and a six in his second ODI half-century, helped New Zealand recover from 36-3 after stand-in captain Lockie Ferguson won the toss and opted to bat.

Henry Nicholls chipped in with 49 runs as the pair added 95 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the New Zealand innings.

Bangladesh seized the early momentum in overcast conditions thanks to left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who dismissed openers Will Young for a duck and Finn Allen for 12.

Debutant Khaled Ahmed forced Chad Bowes (14) to edge a catch at square leg to Towhid Hridoy for his maiden wicket.

Khaled also broke the partnership between Blundell and Nicholls as the latter nicked a catch behind the stumps.

Right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud, who was included in the side as a late replacement for Tanzim Hasan, uprooted the off-stump of Blundell four overs later.

But Ish Sodhi (35), Cole McConchie (20) and Kyle Jamieson (20) all made decent scores down the order to take New Zealand’s tally past the 250-run mark before they were all out in 49.2 overs.

Sodhi was Mankaded by Hasan on 17, but Bangladesh captain Liton Das withdrew the appeal as the Kiwi was walking back to the pavilion.

Off-spinner Mahedi and pacer Khaled claimed 3-45 and 3-60 for Bangladesh, respectively.

The Kiwis are looking to win their first ODI series in Bangladesh in 15 years, having lost all seven matches to the hosts in the last two series in 2010 and 2013.

Lockie Ferguson Dhaka’s Sher e Bangla National Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

Blundell 50 guides New Zealand to 254 against Bangladesh

Anti-power theft crackdown: ‘real payoff’ to become measurable from next month, says PD

Gruesome murder of Khalistan Movement leader has jolted the West: interim PM Kakar

Pakistan committed to fostering ties with global businesses, says caretaker FM

Closed industrial units: Minister advocates payment of power bills in instalments

Cipher case: IHC to hear Imran’s bail plea on Monday

Information minister says interim govt will help ECP hold free, fair elections

Economic model ‘flops’: Poverty hits 39.4pc mark, say World Bank officials

India confiscates properties of top Sikh separatist

US says it expects India to work with Canada on murder case

QTA for Q4: Nepra approves Rs3.28 per unit hike

Read more stories