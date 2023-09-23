BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
NESPAK secures contract in NEOM Project in KSA

Recorder Report Published September 23, 2023 Updated September 23, 2023 08:57am

LAHORE: In a momentous achievement, NESPAK, Pakistan’s premier engineering consultancy, has secured a landmark NEOM project in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first Pakistani firm to do so. This milestone was announced by Zargham Eshaq Khan, Acting Managing Director of NESPAK, on Friday.

The project focuses on the energy sector and has been awarded by the Saudi Electric Company (SEC). NESPAK’s scope of work involves providing construction management services for Extra High Voltage (EHV), High Voltage (HV), and HVDC projects within various zones encompassing NEOM Bay, NEOM Mountain, and NEOM Phase II.

The project carries a budget of 46.5 million Saudi Riyals, equivalent to 3.794 billion Pak Rupees, and is scheduled for completion within three years.

Pakistan wants to form larger share of labour force for Saudi’s futuristic NEOM project

NEOM, the centerpiece of this endeavor, is a part of Saudi Crown Prince HRH Muhammad Bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reform program. This visionary initiative aims not only to diversify the nation’s oil-based economy but also to transform society, creating a flexible economy capable of meeting the challenges of the modern world.

NEOM’s grand designs span a wide range of regions, featuring a floating industrial complex, a global trade hub, opulent tourist resorts, and a cutting-edge linear city powered by sustainable and renewable energy sources.

