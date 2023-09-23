BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB submits Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to court

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted the file of Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to an accountability court against former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz.

The NAB is approaching the accountability courts for reopening of the references closed under the defunct amendments in the law set aside by the Supreme Court.

An accountability court on September 7, 2022, had returned the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to the NAB with an observation that it lacked jurisdiction to proceed further in the case after the amendments introduced in the law.

The scrapped amendments had clipped the jurisdiction of the Bureau to take cognizance of any alleged financial corruption involving money less than Rs 500 million whereas the NAB in the sugar mills reference against Shehbaz and his son made a case of alleged corruption of Rs 213 million.

In the mills reference, the NAB had arrested Shehbaz on October 5, 2018, and the Lahore High Court had released him on bail on February 14, 2019.

The NAB alleged that Shehbaz, being Punjab chief minister, had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in district Chiniot primarily for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons - Hamza and Suleman.

The NAB is also likely to approach the accountability court for the reopening of Paragon reference against former federal minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq, his brother Khwaja Salman Rafiq and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Shehbaz Sharif Supreme Court accountability court Hamza Shehbaz NAB law Ramzan Sugar Mills case

Comments

1000 characters

NAB submits Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to court

QTA for Q4: Nepra approves Rs3.28 per unit hike

Economic model ‘flops’: Poverty hits 39.4pc mark, say World Bank officials

Ministries, divisions asked to expedite CPEC projects

Customs’ values on import of lubricating oils increased

Matiari DC writes to NTDC MD: Chinese working on CPEC project living in insecure conditions?

Finance Minister launches ‘Centralized Gateway Platform’

Establishment & Regulations: SECP notifies amendments to Non-Banking Finance Cos Rules

NESPAK secures contract in NEOM Project in KSA

‘Diamond’ category in Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme launched

Minister hands over mutation deed of FBR land to CEO

Read more stories