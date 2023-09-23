Pervaiz Elahi to remain in jail till Oct 13 over non-submission of surety bonds

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Pervaiz Elahi will remain in jail till October 13 as he failed to submit surety bonds in terrorism case registered against him with respect to vandalism and violence at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted him bail on September 15.

Elahi was produced before ATC judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain as he failed to submit surety bonds.

At the start of the hearing, the court had granted bail to the accused. “Did he not submit surety bonds? Is Pervaiz Elahi on judicial remand in other cases?” the judge asked.

Elahi’s counsel Sardar Abdur Razaq replied that his client was on judicial remand in a case registered against him by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab. “Did you file a bail application in this case?” the judge asked.

The counsel told the court, “Yes, we had filed a bail application before the court.” He requested the court to grant a long date. The judge said “from our side accused is free after filing surety bonds.” The court after hearing arguments, adjourned hearing till October 13.

