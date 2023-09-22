BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BIPL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.78%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.92%)
CNERGY 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
DGKC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
MLCF 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.49%)
OGDC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
PAEL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
PIBTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
PRL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
SSGC 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.02%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,627 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.04%)
BR30 16,462 Increased By 20.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 46,196 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,182 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan bounces on state bank support, offshore tightness

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2023 09:45am

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: China’s yuan bounced against a buoyant dollar on Friday, underpinned by state bank support, further strong fixing guidance by the central bank and signs of liquidity tightness in the offshore yuan market.

Major state-owned banks were seen swapping yuan for US dollars in onshore forwards market and selling those dollars in the spot market to stem the yuan’s declines, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Such dollar selling effectively capped the yuan from sinking too far and too fast.

The onshore yuan opened at 7.3018 per dollar, rebounded to a high of 7.2950 before changing hands at 7.3000 by midday, 66 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Still, it has lost around 0.6% so far this month and depreciated 5.5% in the year to date.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1729 per dollar, 1 pip firmer than the previous fix of 7.173.

The central bank continued its months-long trend of setting the daily official guidance fix much firmer than market projections, which analysts and traders interpret as an official attempt to rein in weakness.

Friday’s midpoint was 1,280 pips stronger than Reuters estimate of 7.3009.

The PBOC has set the midpoint around 7.1730 per dollar for five straight trading sessions to cap the yuan’s downside limit at around 7.3160.

“USD/CNH is consolidating around 7.30, anchored by a remarkably steady string of onshore yuan fixings around 7.17 this week,” Chang Wei Liang, FX and credit strategist at DBS Bank, said in a note.

China’s yuan slips past key threshold after Fed’s hawkish rate pause

“Offshore RMB liquidity conditions remain tight … We expect significant volatility in the offshore yuan rates market heading into China’s Oct holidays, given a clear policy bias to ward off yuan shorts and stabilize the exchange rate,” Chang added, referring to the week-long holidays starting on Sept. 29.

Signs of tightness include the elevated Hong Kong’s offshore yuan CNH HIBOR, a gauge that measures the offshore yuan liquidity conditions.

“Offshore yuan conditions has become tight, yuan short sellers are expected to be more restrained in this case,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

Higher yuan borrowing costs erode the carry advantage of the Chinese currency and make it more expensive to short the yuan, currency traders said.

By midday, the offshore yuan was trading at 7.2988 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 7.3160.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan bounces on state bank support, offshore tightness

PTI to challenge ECP decision

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

Shamshad lists factors behind SOEs’ Rs500bn losses

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Initially, Pakistan and GCC likely to sign FTAs on limited items

LCI to acquire approx 75.01pc shareholding of Lotte Chemical Ltd

Coal pricing mechanism: power plants, coal suppliers question Nepra’s proposed revision

Gathering of info from oil & ghee cos: SC upholds statutory powers of CCP

Minister, retailers discuss steps aimed at boosting exports

Levy of electricity duty: Under which law the notification was issued, SC asks Punjab govt

Read more stories