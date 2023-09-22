BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BIPL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.78%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.92%)
CNERGY 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
DGKC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
MLCF 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.49%)
OGDC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
PAEL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
PIBTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
PRL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
SSGC 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.02%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 56.2 (1.23%)
BR30 16,478 Increased By 197.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,202 Increased By 312.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 16,207 Increased By 120.5 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Levy of electricity duty: Under which law the notification was issued, SC asks Punjab govt

Terence J Sigamony Published 22 Sep, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has asked the Punjab government to explain under which law the notification was issued for the levy of electricity duty on companies which are neither suppliers nor consumers.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Shahid Waheed heard an appeal of the Punjab government against the judgment of the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding levy of electricity duty on the generation of electric power from generators.

A division bench of the LHC, on 13-01-2011, held the operation of the Punjab government’s notification dated 25-8-2001 in abeyance. It declared; “levying of tax on production of energy by private generators is not sustainable in the eye of law and instead, the government should encourage and give incentives to the appellants/petitioners as well as others who are participating or intend to participate in the production of energy till the time WAPDA produces energy enough to meet satisfactorily the domestic and industrial needs of the country in the present conditions …”

Pakistani consumers pay highest energy tax: expert

The Punjab government, on August 25, 2001, through No.S.O.(Power)15-1/85 had imposed electricity duty on every person generating the electric power from a generator having the capacity of more than 500 KWH with effect from 01-07-2001.

During the proceeding, Justice Munib questioned under which law, the notification was issued.

The additional advocate general Punjab said that it was issued under Section 13(1) of the West Pakistan Finance Act, 1964.

However, the bench noted that the respondents are neither suppliers nor consumers, therefore, this section does not apply to them.

The AAG also submitted that under Article 157 of the constitution, the government has all the authority to levy tax on the generation of energy. He, however, sought time to respond to the court’s queries. According to advocate Mian Mahmood Rasheed, who is representing majority of the respondents, are engaged in the business of the manufacturing and selling of textile products. They have set up their own mechanism for power generation for more than 500 KWH in their mills. In such capacity, they are neither a licensee nor a generation company as defined under the Punjab Finance Act, 1964, and the Regulations of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997.

The Punjab government, in its petition, contended that the High Court’s judgment has intervened in the policy matter, whereas, the prerogative of the State to levy tax/duty has been unduly interfered with, without jurisdiction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Justice Ijazul Ahsan Supreme Court (SC) electricity duty

Comments

1000 characters

Levy of electricity duty: Under which law the notification was issued, SC asks Punjab govt

PTI to challenge ECP decision

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

Shamshad lists factors behind SOEs’ Rs500bn losses

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Initially, Pakistan and GCC likely to sign FTAs on limited items

LCI to acquire approx 75.01pc shareholding of Lotte Chemical Ltd

Coal pricing mechanism: power plants, coal suppliers question Nepra’s proposed revision

Gathering of info from oil & ghee cos: SC upholds statutory powers of CCP

Minister, retailers discuss steps aimed at boosting exports

Read more stories