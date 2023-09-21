BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
No reason for Canadian pension funds to back out from India: India trade official

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2023 10:01pm
Photo: AFP

India sees no reason for Canadian pension funds to back out from the country given higher returns for Ottawa, an Indian trade official said on Thursday, amid rising tensions between the two countries.

He said the diplomatic tensions between the countries would have no immediate impact on Indian investments in Canada.

“Don’t see any reason for them (Canadian pension funds) to back out because of the current issue given higher returns here. They can’t get such returns anywhere else so there is no reason for them to back out.”

No reason for Canadian pension funds to back out from India: India trade official

