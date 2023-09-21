BAFL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.32%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.3%)
CNERGY 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.12%)
DGKC 45.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.26%)
FABL 21.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
FCCL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
GGL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
HBL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
HUBC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
MLCF 30.06 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (5.47%)
OGDC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.58%)
PAEL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.68%)
PIBTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
PIOC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.35%)
PPL 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
PRL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
SSGC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.06%)
UNITY 24.59 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.09%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 56.2 (1.23%)
BR30 16,478 Increased By 197.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,202 Increased By 312.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 16,207 Increased By 120.5 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India shares close at two-week low as hawkish Fed spooks investors

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2023 05:01pm

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes on Thursday closed at a two-week low in a broad-based selloff, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates will remain elevated for longer.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.8% lower at 19,742.35 points, its lowest close since Sept.7, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined about 0.85% to 66,230.24 points.

Both the indexes fell for a third straight session on Thursday, losing as much as 1%. They are also down more than 2% so far this week, after gaining 2% each and hitting all-time highs in the previous week.

“The Fed’s reiteration that the rates could remain higher for longer is a concern. That has kind of created negative sentiments for equity markets across the world, including India,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Indian stocks drop over 1%, led by HDFC Bank, Reliance

The Fed on Wednesday held key interest rates unchanged as widely expected, but warned that the battle against inflation was far from over.

Higher interest rates dry up liquidity from the markets, increasing the cost of capital.

“Things are not that bad as macros have been pretty strong, earnings growth is decent in India … (But) there is some amount of cautiousness and profit booking(after the Fed),” added Khemka.

The benchmark indexes have climbed about 9% each so far this year, while the domestically-focussed mid-caps and small-caps have gained about 28% each.

The small-cap and mid-cap stocks fell 1.3% and 0.9% on Thursday, respectively.

Banking and auto stocks were the top losers among sectoral indexes. The bank index and autos fell 1.7% each, while the public sector bank index dropped 2.2%.

Among individual companies, state-run hydropower generation company SJVN slumped 13% after the Indian government proposed to sell up to a 4.92% stake this week.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

India shares close at two-week low as hawkish Fed spooks investors

Dr Shamshad shares salient features of draft SOEs policy

Collect more taxes from the wealthy, protect the poor: IMF chief to Pakistan

12th successive gain: rupee settles at 292.78 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

After UAE restriction, TOMCL says will continue meat exports to UAE via sea

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi sealed

Sri Lanka August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%

Oil falls as US rate hike expectations offset tight supply outlook

Iran president says Saudi ties with Israel would betray Palestinians

Saudi crown prince says getting 'closer' to Israel normalization: Fox interview

Read more stories