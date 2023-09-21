BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
PPIB: FD’s nomination for representation rejected

*
Mushtaq Ghumman Published September 21, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has rejected Finance Division’s nomination for its representation on the PPIB Board, sources close to managing director PPIB told Business Recorder.

On September 12, 2023, Finance Division, in a letter had recommended the name of Marium Kayani for representation of Finance Division on the PPIB Board.

According to sources, the PPIB is acting as one window facilitator on behalf of Government of Pakistan for Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The PPIB meetings involve strategic level decision making which may result in financial obligations of Government of Pakistan (GoP) in future.

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Based on this concept, a high-powered Board comprising of secretaries of relevant ministries was envisaged. Section 6 of the PPIB Act, defines PPIB Board composition, wherein membership of the Board is comprised of ex-officio members. Some of them are permitted to nominate a representative not below the rank of additional secretary or equivalent.

By virtue of defined position in the Act, PPIB has requested that ex-officio members who are permitted under the Act to participate through nominees should nominate a senior official not below the rank of additional secretary or equivalent to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Natasha Khan, wife of caretaker Minister for Petroleum and Power, Muhammad Ali has resigned as member of Board of Directors (BoD) of Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G).

Natasha Khan is cousin of former minister for Power, Omar Ayub Khan. She has served Power Division as legal consultant for several years.

As her husband (incumbent caretaker Minister for Petroleum and Power) assumed charge of his office, she tendered resignation as CPPA-G Board member, said an official on condition of anonymity.

The caretaker minister for Petroleum and Power has already announced that Boards of public sector entities falling under administrative control of Power Division are being changed and Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of Distribution Companies (Discos) will also be removed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

