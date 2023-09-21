BOP launches ‘Sprint Pakistan’ hackathon

LAHORE: In a remarkable spirit for innovation and forward-thinking, the Bank of Punjab (BOP) hosted a launch ceremony to unveil the details for their hyped Pakistan’s largest hackathon ‘Sprint Pakistan – Powered by digiBOP, Empowering Innovation for Global Impact’ in collaboration with its executing partner, (NICL) at LUMS who will be involving NICs across these cities.

The ceremony officially kicks off a series of hackathons in 7 major cities of Pakistan inviting all startups and fintechs to participate and compete for the most innovative ideas.

Winners from each city hackathon will later compete in the final Grand Hackathon to be held in Lahore at NICL LUMS. Lucky winners from the grand hackathon will win cash prizes worth PKR 2.2 million and a fully sponsored trip with return tickets to Singapore, representing Pakistan at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023.

