Governor for encouraging physically challenged people

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2023 06:08am

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for changing social attitudes towards physically challenged people, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that these people have extraordinary abilities who set an example for other people with their determination and courage.

“There is a need to encourage such people in society as they are sensitive people and have immense abilities,” he said while talking to a delegation of persons with special needs headed by Dr Khalid Jameel, here at the Governor’s House. In the meeting, the problems faced by physically challenged people were discussed.

The governor maintained that social behaviours that hurt these people need to be discouraged. He assured that he will also urge the Punjab government and the relevant departments to provide ramps and other necessary facilities for the access of wheelchairs in the buildings and public transport for the persons with special needs.

He said that it is important to give special attention and respect to special people so that these people can play a positive role in the development of the country by becoming useful citizens of the society.

Khalid Jameel, President of an NGO for special people, Senior Vice President Dr. Afaf Manzoor and Secretary General Mian Muhammad Azhar were present.

