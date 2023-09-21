Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Sardar Chemical 30.06.2023 Nil 24.328 4.05 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to
Industries Limited Year End 05.00.P.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Pakistan Petroleum 30.06.2023 15% (F) 97.937.106 35.99 25.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M. 25.10.2023
AGM
Pakistan Petroleum 30.06.2021 15% (F) - - 25.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Ltd-Preference Year End 11.00.A.M. 25.10.2023
Shares AGM
Ittehad Chemicals 30.06.2023 12.50% (F) 1,826.196 18.26 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M. 26.10.2023
AGM
Kohinoor Mills Ltd 30.06.2023 30% (F) 2,001.511 39.31 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Year End 02.30.P.M 26.10.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments