BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
BIPL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FCCL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
HBL 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 84.74 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
OGDC 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
PPL 71.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2%)
PRL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
UNITY 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.91%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,281 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,087 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.32%)
Sep 21, 2023
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Published 21 Sep, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Sardar Chemical        30.06.2023     Nil          24.328          4.05       27.10.2023     21.10.2023 to
Industries Limited     Year End                                               05.00.P.M         27.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Pakistan Petroleum     30.06.2023     15% (F)      97.937.106      35.99      25.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated)   Year End                                               11.00.A.M.        25.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Pakistan Petroleum     30.06.2021     15% (F)      -               -          25.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
Ltd-Preference         Year End                                               11.00.A.M.        25.10.2023
Shares                                                                        AGM
Ittehad Chemicals      30.06.2023     12.50% (F)   1,826.196       18.26      26.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated)   Year End                                               11.00.A.M.        26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Kohinoor Mills Ltd     30.06.2023     30% (F)      2,001.511       39.31      26.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                               02.30.P.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

