KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Sardar Chemical 30.06.2023 Nil 24.328 4.05 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to Industries Limited Year End 05.00.P.M 27.10.2023 AGM Pakistan Petroleum 30.06.2023 15% (F) 97.937.106 35.99 25.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M. 25.10.2023 AGM Pakistan Petroleum 30.06.2021 15% (F) - - 25.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Ltd-Preference Year End 11.00.A.M. 25.10.2023 Shares AGM Ittehad Chemicals 30.06.2023 12.50% (F) 1,826.196 18.26 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M. 26.10.2023 AGM Kohinoor Mills Ltd 30.06.2023 30% (F) 2,001.511 39.31 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Year End 02.30.P.M 26.10.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023