BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.84%)
BIPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
DGKC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HBL 95.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.73%)
HUBC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
OGDC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.57%)
PAEL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIOC 84.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PPL 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.79%)
PRL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
SSGC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
TRG 90.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.63%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 16,326 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 45,972 Increased By 61.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,144 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 293-294 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 20, 2023 Updated September 20, 2023 10:43am

The Pakistani rupee continued to appreciate against the US dollar, gaining another 0.37% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:10am, the rupee was hovering at 293.80, an increase of Rs1.10, in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.36% to settle at 294.90.

The rupee has been on an upward trajectory in recent days, strengthening after it hit a record low of 307.1 in the inter-bank market. The change in fortune comes as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) introduced structural reforms in the Exchange Companies’ (ECs) sector and authorities reportedly initiated crackdown on smuggling, lending support to the currency markets.

Internationally, the US dollar remained firm on Wednesday but softened slightly against the yen ahead of a much-anticipated rate decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of rivals, stayed mostly flat at 105.13 as traders awaited the Fed’s rate decision.

Markets expect the Fed will almost certainly keep rates on hold at 5.25% to 5.50%, putting the focus on the central bank’s forward guidance.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, retreated further from 10-month highs on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, with investors uncertain when peak rates will be hit and how much of an impact it will have on energy demand.

Prices fell despite a bigger-than-expected draw in US oil stockpiles and weak US shale output that indicated tight crude supply for the rest of 2023.

This is an intra-day update

US Federal Reserve Oil prices interbank market Kibor interbank offered rates US dollar index dollar to pkr interbank Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Manual filers declared as active taxpayers by FBR

SECP issues Shariah Governance Regulations, 2023

SECP gives legal backing to Islamic FIs

Read more stories