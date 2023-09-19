BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
Bank of England’s Woods says in impairments among banks are rising

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 12:53pm

LONDON: Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Tuesday that impairments were rising among banks after being held down by government measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of England set to raise rates to 4.75% as inflation slow to fall

“As we look at it now, we are actually seeing a pick-up in impairments across the banking sector,” Woods told CNBC television. “It’s not one that people should be alarmed about… It’s going up but from a very low base and we have got a close eye on it.”

Euro gains; yen flounders ahead of central bank bonanza

British households and businesses have been hit by the surge in inflation last year and a subsequent climb in interest rates by the BoE.

Woods also said the BoE was monitoring British banks’ exposure to China’s weakening property sector.

